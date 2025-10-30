24.9 C
Thursday, October 30, 2025
Police arrests two kidnappers after rescuing victim

Two suspected kidnappers have been arrested by operatives of the Kwara State Police Command during a coordinated operation that also led to the rescue of a victim, Haruna Ahamadu, who had been held captive by the apprehended abductors.

The suspects, identified as Ayisa Ibrahim and Yakubu Hassan, were apprehended following a joint operation by police operatives and members of a vigilante group.

Acting on credible intelligence, the team stormed the kidnappers’ hideout in Omu-Aran forest, successfully rescuing the victim.

Reacting to the arrest on Thursday, the Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, commended the professionalism and commitment of the officers involved, assuring residents that the Command remains determined to dismantle criminal networks and ensure the safety of lives and property.

He further disclosed that investigations are ongoing, with intensified efforts to track down other fleeing members of the gang.

The Command also acknowledged the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, whose strategic direction and policing vision continue to enhance operational efficiency across the country.

