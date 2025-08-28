Police arrests two Kano young men for threatening violence

Two young men from Kano State have been apprehended by the Nigerian Police to prevent a breakdown of law and order after threatening to cause violence in a video released in the state.

In the video, which has started stirring tension across the state and on social media platforms, the two suspects were seen brandishing weapons and threatening to engage in violence acts,

The suspects, known for their online notoriety, appeared in clips wielding dangerous weapons while mobilising local youths for violence against rival groups and the public.

The Kano State Police Command confirmed the arrests, emphasising that such behaviour will not be tolerated, with the suspects identified as Mohammed Isma’il, popularly called ‘Linga’, and his accomplice, Sani Abdulsalam, also known as ‘Guchi’.

Police spokesperson SP Abdullahi Kiyawa said the suspects were apprehended through an intelligence-led operation in Dala Quarters, yesterday.

“During the arrest, a sword and two clubs were recovered. They have been mobilizing youths in their community and posting videos on TikTok and Facebook threatening peace,” he explained.

Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Bakori, who ordered the operation, warned that the command will clamp down on anyone using social media to promote violence.

“Anyone found posting videos with weapons or engaging in acts of thuggery will face arrest and prosecution to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

The police also urged parents and guardians to caution their children against criminal activities while commending residents for their cooperation.

“We appreciate the public for providing credible information. Citizens should continue to report suspicious activities through our emergency numbers,” the statement added.