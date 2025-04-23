Police arrests two hoodlums link GTBank staff murder in Niger

The Niger State Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of Guaranty Trust Bank staff member Mohammed Amore, who was stabbed to death during an altercation with armed men in Minna’s Fadikpe area.

The suspects, identified as 23 years old Nura Abdurahman, and Abdullahi Rabiu were apprehended by the enforcement agency two days after attacking the bank driver while returning home from a fun park where he had joined many residents to celebrate the Easter festival in the state.

Both men allegedly attacked and stabbed Abo’ore in the chest after a failed attempt to rob him of his property, leaving the GTB staff in a pool of blood.

According to the Command on Wednesday, Abdurahman and his accomplice were picked from their hideout following a tip-off by residents familiar with the incident.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the command’s spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, the young man upon his arrest and interrogation, confessed to committing the crime.

“Abdulrahman and Rabiu, along with another suspect still on the run, had been smoking cannabis near a riverside when Amore passed by. They then decided to waylay and rob him of his possessions, but he resisted,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state command confirmed that both suspects are undergoing interrogation and will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.