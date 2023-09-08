Police arrests two cultists terrorising Ogun communities

No fewer than two members of a popular confraternity, Eiye cult, have been arrested by the Ogun Police Command while terrorising residents of Fadahunsi area in the state.

The two cultists, Sodiq Idowu, a 27-year-old man, and Yusuf Wahab, a 25-year-old man, were arrested policemen attached to Agbado Division station led by CSP Adekunle Awoniyi, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO).

Awoniyi and other policemen arrested the two suspects while responding to a tip-off from residents about invasion of the community by cultist.

During interrogation, the two suspects were said to have confessed and disclosed to the law enforcement officers how other fleeing members could be arrested, the syndicate and location of their armourer, and the whereabouts of weapons that may have been used in their criminal activities.

The Spokesperson Ogun Police Command, SP Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the arrest yesterday, disclosed that the suspects would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a more discreet and thorough investigation of their involvement in the EIYE confraternity and other related crimes.

According to her, the Nigeria Police Force, Ogun State Police Command Headquarters Eleweran under the Commissioner of Police CP Alamutu Mustapha remain vibrant and is committed to curbing menaces of Cultism and cult related activities, assuring further that both material equipments and human services are deployed daily to ensure safety in Ogun State.

