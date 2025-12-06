Police arrests two cultists, recovers arms in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has foiled a planned cult clash following a swift operation by operatives of the Special Anti-Cult Squad (SPACS).

The Command said the intervention led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of a firearm, preventing what could have escalated into a violent confrontation.

According to a statement issued and signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, on Saturday, the police explained that the incident occurred in the early hours of December 4, 2025, in Enugwu Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area.

SPACS operatives, acting on actionable intelligence, mobilized to the scene where a cult group had reportedly assembled for a rival attack.

During the operation, officers arrested Oluebube Ifediorah, 21, and Offorbuike Emmanuel, 25. A locally-made double-barrel shotgun and two live cartridges were recovered from a red bag allegedly found in Ifediorah’s possession, while other members of the gang fled into the surrounding bush.

The Command said efforts are ongoing to track down the fleeing suspects as part of broader measures to curb cult-related violence and other criminal activities across the state.

Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to support security efforts.