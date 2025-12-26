Police arrests two bandit leaders terrorising Katsina, Zamfara

The Nigerian Police have recorded a significant breakthrough in the fight against organised banditry, following the arrest of two notorious gang leaders accused of orchestrating kidnappings, armed attacks, and weapons trafficking across several northern states.

The suspects, described by police investigators as central figures within a violent criminal network, are believed to have coordinated multiple operations that left communities traumatised while generating ransom proceeds used to sustain further crimes.

According to the Nigeria Police Force, the arrests were carried out on Friday, December 19, 2025, during an intelligence-driven operation conducted by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department–Intelligence Response Team, in collaboration with the Kwara State Police Command, along the Komen–Masallaci axis of Kaiama Local Government Area, Kwara State.

Police identified the suspects as Abubakar Usman, popularly known as Siddi, aged 26, and Shehu Mohammadu, also called Gide, aged 30. Both were taken into custody without resistance, security sources confirmed.

Items recovered from the suspects included a brand new red Honda Ace 125 motorcycle, estimated at N1.85 million, which investigators said was purchased using proceeds from ransom payments.

Officers also seized an AK-47 rifle loaded with 20 rounds of live ammunition, alongside N500,000 cash, believed to be part of an unpaid ransom.

Commenting on the development, police authorities said the suspects had begun cooperating with investigators.

“Their ongoing interrogation is yielding actionable intelligence that will aid the arrest of other members of the syndicate and the recovery of additional weapons,” the police stated.

Furthermore, police disclosed that preliminary findings linked the duo to a wider criminal ring responsible for terrorising communities in Katsina, Zamfara, and Niger states through coordinated banditry and kidnapping operations, with the gang was also said to be involved in supplying firearms and ammunition to allied criminal groups.

Police added that Abubakar Usman had previously drawn public attention after appearing in a viral social media video, where he was allegedly seen brandishing firearms and displaying large sums of cash.

“That footage formed part of the intelligence trail that eventually led to his arrest,” a senior officer said.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, commended the operatives involved for what he described as professionalism and dedication to duty.

He reassured citizens that the police would continue dismantling criminal networks threatening national security.

The police also urged the public to support ongoing security efforts by providing timely and credible information, stressing that community cooperation remains vital to sustaining recent gains against banditry and kidnapping.