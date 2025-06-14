Police arrests two Anambra child traffickers, rescue victims

Two children between the ages of 3 and 5 years have been rescued by the Nigerian Police from two suspected child traffickers who have been detained in Anambra State.

The two suspects were identified as 19years old teenager, Onyedika Daniel, and 25years old female, Nkechi Onuwa, in Okpuno – Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the suspects arrest on Saturday while briefing newsmen on the law enforcement agency’s efforts to end crimes within the state.

According to him, “On 12th June 2025, the Police Operatives attached to Ozubulu Divisional Headquarters rescued two children between the ages of 3 and 5 years and arrested one Onyedika Daniel ‘M’ aged 19 years and Nkechi Onuwa ‘F’ aged 25 years at Okpuno – Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area.

“The Operatives’ swift reaction followed a report by the mother of the victims, that one of her children came and narrated to her how an unknown person had taken away two of his siblings on their way to her shop along Nwafor Junction, Eziora, Ozubulu.

“During the interrogation of the suspect, Onyedika admitted to the crime and took the Operatives to Oba where he had already handed over to Nkechi Onuwa for the continuation of their criminal plan.

“The Command is expanding the investigations for the arrest of the other syndicate members, while the Case will be charged to Court on the conclusion of investigations.

“This achievement showcases the Command’s commitment to protecting vulnerable members of the society and tackling crimes against children”.