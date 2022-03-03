Police arrests Timaya over hit-and-run accident in Lagos

The Nigerian Police has arrested singer, Timaya Inetimi, popularly called Timaya, for allegedly hitting a lady around Ikate axis of Lagos State.

As gathered, the artiste was arrested by the force at his residence after the family of the lady, who was said to be hospitalised, report the case and demanded justice.

It was learnt that a detachment of police officers stormed the home of the singer on Thursday and picked him up for questioning over the allegations leveled against him by the lady’s relatives.

In the video monitored by our correspondent, the musician was seen in white pyjamas while the police officers led him out of his house into a waiting car.

Before the arrest, an Instagram user, identified as Osinubi Omowunmi, had raised an alarm, alleging that the victim involved was her sister and that she had been hospitalised after the accident.

Omowunmi further claimed that Timaya hit her sister’s car and that the lady confronted him for an apology, he did not comply and rather hit her(the sister) and drove off.

“These celebrities and how they behave. Timaya nearly killed my sister this morning. He hit her with his car and run at Ikate a few hours ago.

“He hit my sister’s car and she came down to ask him to look at what he did. This heartless human was asking for a number and she told him he would block her. Instead of @timayatimaya to do the needful, he hit my sister with his car and ran away.

“She is at the hospital right now in serious pain and the funniest part is that I messaged him on Instagram to do the needful, but this wicked fellow blocked me after reading my message.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

