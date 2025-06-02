Police arrests three young men over Anambra financial expert’s death

No fewer than three additional persons have been arrested by the Anambra police command over their involvement in the kidnap and murder of a female bank manager after the suspects collected a ransom of N14 million.

The three suspects were apprehended five days after two suspects were arrested for the same offense in Onitsha.

The Anambra police command public relations officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this through a statement made available to newsmen on Monday.

Ikenga added that information gathered from one of the suspects in custody led to the arrest of the three suspects who are all males and within the age bracket of 27 to 32 years.

Two vehicles suspected to be stolen were recovered from the arrested suspects as well as one automatic pump action gun and two exotic phones.

According to the police, investigations have been expanded and necessary measures put in place to arrest other members of the gang who are currently at large.

It would be recalled that the female bank manager was said to have been killed on the 13th of January, 2025 when the lifeless body of the victim was found along Nnobi road with her eyes tied after the abductors had collected the ransom of N14M from the deceased family.