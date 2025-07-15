24.4 C
Lagos
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Police arrests three young men for kidnapping Anambra residents

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested three young men suspected to be members of a kidnapping syndicate terrorizing residents in parts of the state.

The arrests were made during coordinated operations carried out by police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad, in collaboration with the Divisional Police Officers of Nimo and Nteje, alongside local vigilante groups.

One of the suspects, 31-year-old Gospel Nneto, popularly known as “OZ,” was nabbed in the early hours of Tuesday during a raid at known black spots in the state.

According to police sources, Nneto is a notorious member of a proscribed separatist group and has been linked to multiple cases of terrorism, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

During preliminary interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to being the official photographer for the group and disclosed that he operated from a criminal camp known as “Mother Valley,” located in the Orsumohu-Orsu axis.

Meanwhile, the two other suspects were apprehended during a separate operation following the rescue of three kidnapped victims.

They were arrested after intelligence gathered by security operatives who combed through forested areas between Oraukwu and Nimo communities, leading to the safe recovery of two female victims.

Spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday made available to journalists in Awka.

He said, “Our operatives, acting on actionable intelligence, successfully arrested three suspects connected to a notorious kidnap ring. One of them, Gospel Nneto, is a confirmed member of a proscribed separatist group and played a key role in their propaganda and logistics. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate.”

The police command urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements in their communities, assuring the public of continued security efforts across the state.

