Police arrests three suspects link to traffic robbery across Lagos

The Nigerian Police through operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, (RRS) has arrested three suspects linked to traffic robbery, recovering a beretta pistol and four rounds of ammunition in Oshodi axis of Lagos.



The arrested suspects, who are said to be members of Aro–Baga cult group include: 32-years old Omuyibo Goddey, 27-years old Destiny Nwanga and 23-years old Ebuka Igwe.

It was learnt that the law enforcement body arrested the traffic robbers acting on information of civic-mind Lagosians and reported their activities to the RRS officers, who, were on patrol along Ladipo and Oshodi axis of the state.

The arrest of the suspects was confirmed through a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Thursday.

Hundeyin said that one of the robbery suspect, Goddey, confessed that they were about to rob their second victim when the RRS patrol team arrived at the scene and arrested them.

Hundeyin disclosed that a swift follow-up on the arrest led the RRS to their converging point at 7 Alhaji Monsuru Street, Ijegun, where two other suspects were arrested.



According to him, investigations revealed that Nwanga repairs fuel pump at Ladipo Spare Part Market; Omuyibo works as a welder while Igwe deals in illicit drugs.

Meanwhile, on his part, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed the Commander, RRS, Olayinka Egbeyemi to ensure that the suspects are transferred alongside recovered exhibits to the CP’s Special Squad for further investigation and prosecution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

