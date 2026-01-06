Police arrests three robbers terrorizing Benue communities

The Benue State Police Command has apprehended three suspects in connection with robbery and cult-related activities, reinforcing its commitment to tackling violent crimes and protecting residents across the state.

The arrests come days after four suspected cultists were detained in Gboko Local Government Area during a clash that reportedly left two members dead. The police described the development as a significant breakthrough in curbing violent criminality in the state.

A statement by the State Command spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, on Tuesday, revealed that two suspects were arrested on Monday in Vandeikya Local Government Area while attempting to rob members of the public. The third suspect, a suspected cultist, was apprehended in Guma Local Government Area.

“On the 5th of January 2026 at about 1430hrs, the Divisional Police Officer, Vandeikya Division, received credible information that some hoodlums suspected to be armed robbers were sighted within the area, allegedly in possession of firearms and other dangerous weapons,” the statement read.

“During the operation, two suspects, namely, Dominic Terkaa Peter, 30, and Sunday Tarvihi, 31, both of Ako-Fate, Ute, Vandeikya Local Government Area, were arrested.”

“In a related development at about 1520hrs, the Divisional Police Officer, Yelwata Division, received actionable intelligence that suspected cult members were planning to attack rival groups and unsuspecting members of the public in Udei area of Guma LGA. During the operation, Mnyam Ternenge, 21, of Udei, Guma Local Government Area, was arrested, while other suspects managed to escape,” Edet added.

Items recovered included a cutlass, a knife, hard drugs, a jack knife, and a locally fabricated revolver pistol. Preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested cultist confessed to being a member of the MBS cult group.

The Commissioner of Police, Emenari Ifeanyi, reassured residents that the command remains determined to eradicate cultism and criminality in all forms. He urged the public to provide timely and credible information to support ongoing policing efforts.