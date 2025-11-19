Police arrests three robbers terrorising Sokoto communities

Operatives of the Sokoto Police Command have arrested three armed robbers following a coordinated operation officials described as a decisive move against criminal gangs troubling several communities.

The arrest came after an investigation was launched in response to a distress report from a commercial tricycle operator who survived a violent attack during a routine trip.

According to the command, the trio disguised themselves as passengers before attacking the unsuspecting rider, overpowering him, and fleeing with his tricycle.

A senior officer familiar with the case said the suspects behaved “like men on a mission,” stressing that their method indicated planning rather than opportunism.

Details of the incident were released in a statement issued by the command on Wednesday. The suspects were identified as Yahaya Atta and Mas’ud Abubakar from Diplomat Area, and Mustapha Mohammed from Emir Yahaya Area.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Ahmad Rufa’i, the suspects were linked to several robberies in surrounding communities, with the most recent occurring on October 13, 2025, around 9:00 p.m.

He explained that the men stopped the victim, Usman Babangida, and requested a ride to Dambowa Roundabout. Midway through the journey, they tied him with a rope, pushed him out of the moving vehicle, and made off with the tricycle.

Babangida subsequently reported the attack at Dadin Kowa Police Station, prompting detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department’s Anti-Fraud Unit to track the suspects.

Police eventually traced them to Argungu in Kebbi State, where they were allegedly attempting to sell the stolen tricycle.

The Commissioner of Police praised the officers for what he called “a swift and disciplined operation,” noting that the command remains fully committed to dismantling armed robbery networks across the state.

He urged residents to stay vigilant and share credible intelligence with security agencies, emphasizing that such cooperation is crucial for maintaining public safety.5