Police arrests three ritualists for exhuming corpse in Ogun

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Ogun State Command has said it apprehended three youth while exhuming a corpse for ritual purpose at Abule Sikiru area of Sabo, Abeokuta, the state’s capital.

As gathered, the suspects ran of luck when residents and passerby raised the alarm and reported the suspects to law enforcement at about 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday on the activities of three-gang member.

Confirming the development through a statement, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that the suspects were arrested following a distress call and that normalcy has been restored to the vicinity.

Oyeyemi noted that the three suspects identified as Sunday Aregbede, Salisu Mamud and Bosere Rasaq, were arrested while exhuming the corpse of one late Segun Taiwo, which was buried six months ago.

“Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ilupeju Division, SP Mustapha Opawoye, quickly led his men to the scene where the suspects were apprehended with the help of members of the community with already exhumed corpse.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects exhumed the corpse in order to use part of it for money making ritual,” he said.

Oyeyemi said that the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation with the view to charge the suspects to court as soon as possible.

