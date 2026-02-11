Police arrests three Ondo youngmen for killing 27yrs old lady

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested three young men over the alleged killing of a 27-year-old woman, Faith Olusesan, in the Fagun area of the state.

The suspects, Olayode, 27; Temitope, 32; and Bolaji, 22, were apprehended by operatives of the command following an intensive investigation and coordinated manhunt launched after the incident was reported.

Preliminary findings indicate that the victim was attacked after the assailants allegedly forced their way into a residential compound along Fagun Estate Road 5 under suspicious circumstances.

The intruders reportedly confronted her inside the premises and inflicted severe machete wounds, leaving her critically injured.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abayomi Jimoh, said officers swiftly mobilised to the scene upon receiving the report and found the victim’s lifeless body.

He said the remains were evacuated and deposited at the State Specialist Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Jimoh disclosed that the suspects are currently in police custody and have provided useful statements aiding ongoing investigations adding that they will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police urged residents to remain calm and continue their lawful activities without fear, assuring them that adequate security measures have been put in place to prevent a recurrence.

The command also expressed appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for his leadership and support, noting that ongoing reforms and technological initiatives have strengthened operational efficiency and intelligence-led policing in the state.

Reiterating its commitment to the protection of lives and property, the command encouraged residents to provide credible and timely information to assist the police.