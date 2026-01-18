Police arrests three men link to mother, six children murder

The Kano Police Command has arrested three principal suspects linked to murder of a mother and her six children in Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters of te state.

Among the three suspects under police detention was the deceased housewife’s nephew, 23years old Umar Auwalu, who allegedly led the attack that claimed the seven persons lives.

Umar, a nephew of the deceased, reportedly confessed to orchestrating the killings and revealed the gang’s involvement in previous violent attacks, including the fatal burning of two women in Tudun Yola Quarters.

Other suspects were 40years old Isyaku Yakubu, popularly known as “Chebe,” from Sagagi area; and 21 years old Yakubu Abdulaziz, also known as “Wawo,”, from Sabon Gida Sharada area.

Police confirmed that the suspects were apprehended following a targeted intelligence-led operation initiated under the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Police recovered several items from the suspects, including blood-stained clothing, the victims’ mobile phones, a cutlass, a club, and money stolen from the crime scene, along with other dangerous weapons.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the gang’s activities.

Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Adamu Bakori praised the officers for their swift action and thanked the public for their cooperation and prayers.

“We remain committed to ensuring that all perpetrators of violent crimes face justice,” a police spokesperson said.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, emphasising that community collaboration is crucial in preventing such tragedies.