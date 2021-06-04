Police arrests three-man robbery gang during operations in Oyo

A three-man robbery gang has been arrested by Nigerian Police, Oyo Command after dispossessing a resident of Ibadan, identified as Ben Ama, of his valuables and his Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card in his residence.

As stated, the three-man gang was arrested after they had successfully withdrawn N572,000 from the victim’s account, the victim’s ATM card which they allegedly took to a POS shop for the transaction.

It was gathered that the victim was been held at gunpoint by one of the gang members while the other went out to use the ATM.

The arrested suspects include Akeem Ishola, 49, Mutahiru Animasaun, 37 in connection with the crime, Sherif Salawu, 37, said to be a co-worker with the victim.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, confirmed this on Thursday while parading some suspects arrested for various crimes in the state.

Onadeko explained that one of the suspects, Sherif Salawu, a co-worker with the victim confessed to having masterminded the plot along with his cohorts.

After their arrest by Police officers, attached to the command’s monitoring unit, the commissioner said a search on the suspects led to the recovery of a cash sum of Forty-Four Thousand Naira (N44,000.00).

Onadeko said the victim was disposed of his cell phone, a set of home theater, and one Zenith Bank ATM.

She added that the suspects have been terrorizing residents of Ibadan. “Investigation on the case was still ongoing”.

The CP also said the command arrested two members of Aiye Confraternity who were also armed robbers terrorizing students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology living at the Under-G area of Ogbomoso.

The gun-wielding hoodlums, who were armed with guns, reportedly attacked a student of LAUTECH, identified simply as Bode, robbed him of his phone, and stole N1m cash from his bank account.

The CP identified the suspects as 28-year-old Oluwanisola Quadri and Olapade Oladimeji, 30.

