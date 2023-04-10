Police arrests three land grabbers terrorising communities in Ogun

The Ogun Police Command has arrested three suspected land grabbers terrorizing Gbayunre village in Ado odo Ota local government area of the state.

As gathered, the three suspected land grabbers were said to be members of land grabbing syndicate terrorizing.many land owners within the axis of the state.

The three suspected land grabbers were identified as 32years old Sunday Owoyele and Idowu Ayobami and 39years old Kola Owolabi and they were said to be assisting the law enforcement agency to apprehend others involve in the act.

They were alleged to have been arrested by the police after they invaded a community and evicted families from their house following refusal to yield to the land grabbers’ demands before the attack and forcefully occupied the village.

Recovered from the suspects by the law enforcement agency after their arrest were assorted criminal charms and weeds suspected to be indian hemp.

One of the suspect, Owolabi, had once been arrested for snatching a riffle from an officer but was overpowered then, and he was subsequently charged to court and remanded in prison custody.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the suspects arrest on Monday through a statement made available to newsmen in the state.

Oyeyemi stated that the group of land grabbers were led by one Joseph Ayodele during the invasion the community with dangerous weapons at the wee hours of the day.

According to the statement, On the strength of the petition received from the affected families, the Commissioner of Police directed the Deputy Commissioner in-charge of State Criminal Investigation Departments, DCP Babakura Muhammed, to investigate the case and bring the culprit to book.

*In compliance with the CP’s directive, the D.C detailed a team of detectives to the scene where three members of the syndicate were apprehended, while others including their leader, Ayodele Joseph who has been on the wanted list of the Command in connection with series of violent land grabbing cases in Ado odo Ota and its environs took to their heels.

“Meanwhile, the Command is using this medium to advise Ayodele Joseph, the leader of the violent gang to report himself at the state Criminal Investigation Departments Eleweran Abeokuta in his own interest, if he failed to do so, he should be rest assured that he will hunted for and brought to justice, as the Command will not fold its arms while some unscrupulous elements will be making life difficult for innocent members of the public”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

