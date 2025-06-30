Police arrests three kidnappers terrorizing Lagos, rescues victim

Determined to end activities of kidnappers in Lagos, the Police Command has apprehended three suspected kidnappers and rescued the victim, a 20-year-old male identified as Kehinde in Morogbo, Olohunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the state.

The suspects in the police net after the victim’s rescue from their d.en were 38years old Celestine Okeke, 25years old Michael Okonkwo, and 30 years Kehinde Oladun.

As gathered, Kehinde was said to have been lured by the kidnappers through WhatsApp and was abducted after by his assailants, who demanded a ransom of ₦500,000 from victim’s family.

The Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the suspects arrest on Monday, disclosed that the victim has been reunited with his family.

Adejobi added that the policemen from Kogi and Katsina commands rescued 28 abductees from kidnappers after a fierce battle in both states.

The police spokesperson explained that 24 victims were rescued from gunmen in Kogi state while four others were residents of Katsina who were brought out of the kidnappers den after several minutes of gun battle by the Policemen.

“On the 23rd June 2025, police operatives attached to Kogi state Police command on patrol along Obajana–Oshokoshoko road successfully repelled a kidnap attempt on three commercial vehicles, engaging the kidnappers in a fierce gun duel and successfully rescued all 24 victims unhurt.

“Similarly, on 22nd June 2025, Police operatives attached to Okene Division, Kogi State, intercepted a suspicious Nissan vehicle heading towards Auchi. The driver of the vehicle absconded into the forest, leaving behind a bag. A detailed search conducted on the vehicle, led to the recovery of an AK-47rifle, 28 rounds of 5.6mm ammunition, one G3 magazine, a black shirt, phone accessories, and other personal items contained inside a bag. Efforts are underway to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

“In another development, operatives of the Kastina State command acting upon report of an attack and kidnapping attempt at Mazare village of the state, swiftly mobilized to the scene and the Police engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun duel.

“The kidnappers were overpowered by the superior fire power of the operatives, causing them to flee with various degrees of gunshot injuries, leading to the rescue of 4 kidnapped victims unhurt.