Police arrests three kidnappers, rescues victims inside Lagos community

The Nigerian Police has arrested no fewer than three suspected kidnappers from their hideouts in the Ijanikin, Oto-Awori Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

Those arrested by the law enforcement agency during a raid on there hideout were identified as 64-year-old Samuel Kwasi, 24-year-old Monday Unachukwu and 23-year-old Freeman Ekpebo,

They were arrested on Wednesday by a team of detective led by CSP Tijjani Taofiq and their two victims including a 10-year-old boy, were rescued from their hideouts in the state.

The Zonal Public Relations Officer (ZPRO), SP Umma Ayuba, confirmed the arrest through a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos.

Ayuba said operatives of the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, raided the kidnappers’ hideout while waiting to receive N150 million random from the boy’s parents.

“On March 26, at 6pm, a resident of Millionaire Estate, Oniru, Lagos, reported the kidnap of her 10-year-old son, maid, (names withheld for security reasons), and driver, Samuel Kwasi, in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

“Acting on this intelligence, a team of detectives led by CSP Tijjani Taofiq (Officer-in-Charge of the Zonal Monitoring Unit), acted swiftly utilising advanced tracking techniques and intelligence gathering,” she added.

The command spokesperson disclosed through investigation, the team identified the kidnappers’ hideout in the Ayetoro area of Ijanikin, along Lagod-Badagry expressway, Lagos.

“On March 28, at 3.40pm, the officers raided the hideout at Cozzy Hotel, Ijanikin, where one of the suspects, Unachukwu, was arrested and the victims rescued unharmed.

“In a coordinated operation, Kwasi, the driver and Ekpebo, were apprehended at Sun Era Hotel, Ijanikin, where they were allegedly waiting to receive the ransom,” she said.

According to the ZPRO, investigations revealed that Kwasi was the principal suspect and mastermind of his kidnap operation.

“Kwasi has confessed to demobilising the car’s tracking device before the operation. Also, the car’s tracking device and a knife were recovered from the hotel room at Sun Era Hotel, Ijanikin, where the suspects lodged,” she said.

Ayuba said that the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of the zone, Olatoye Durosinmi, commended the Police officers for the swift response and also appreciated the community for its cooperation and vigilance.

She said that the AIG also urged parents and guardians to be cautious and conduct thorough background checks when employing domestic staff.

According to her, the command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents of Lagos and Ogun States.