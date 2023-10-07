Police arrests three kidnappers, rescue cleric, two others in Anambra

As part of measures to sanitize Anambra and flush out criminals, the state’s joint military force has rescued a Christian cleric and two others during a raid of insurgents Camp in Ogbunka, Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.

The Police-led Forward Operating Base (FOB) comprising military and paramilitary Services based in Aguata and supported by Police Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu also recovered nine vehicles and three Pump Action Guns were recovered and arrested three suspects during the raid.

Also recovered were stolen Camouflage uniform, Biafra Flag, Several Handsets, Flash Drives and Sim Cards that will aid comprehensive investigation and prosecution.

This gang has been responsible for spate of abductions in Orumba North and South as well as parts of Aguata LGAs in recent times.

As gathered, the abductees were kidnapped recently by the suspects who were currently being interrogated over their involvement in crime across the state.

The raid on insurgents Camp followed months of diligent and painstaking intelligence gathering and investigation which led to uncovering the criminal hideout.

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who ordered and coordinated the operation, on Saturday, praised all the service personnel and vigilante men involved for their professionalism which ensured no life was lost.

According to him, “Mr. Governor has commended the Operatives and pledged to continue to support all services involved in Joint Security Operations across the State”.

