Police arrests three kidnappers, nine armed robbers, others in six weeks

The Delta Command of the Nigerian Police has arrested three kidnappers, six murder suspects, 11 cultists and nine armed robbers in six weeks.

Some of the suspects apprehended include: 27 years old Chikwudi Emerenin, 19 years old Onyeka Ifeanyi, 20 years old Micheal Kester, Emeka Nwogbo, Mabel Nwagbo, Larry Onifon, Stanley Efeme, Davidson Esiso amongst others whose names were not identified.

Recovered weapons, arms and ammunition include: one cut to size gun, one live cartridge, one cutlass, one cutter one hammer, two pump action guns, one cut to size locally made gun, eight expanded cartridges and ten rounds of live cartridges.

Also, 40 packets of tramadol, 89 wraps of weed, 3 containers of loud and 55 wraps of cocaine were recovered from a notorious drug dealer and kidnapper, Larry Onifon.

As part of measures to tame the practices of cultism and drug abuse in the State, the Commissioner of Police, Mohamed Ali was said to have directed all Area Commanders, DPOs, and Tactical Commanders to embark on continuous raiding of criminal hideouts within their area of responsibilities which had led to the arrests.

As disclosed through a statement by the CP on Wednesday, he admonished the personnel on the need to remain committed to their primary duties which includes protection of life and property, maintenance of law and order among others.

He emphasized that officers should also lecture their men to be civil and polite when dealing with members of the public as the Command under my watch will deal decisively with any erring officer.

Ali assured residents of the state of adequate security as he commended them for their continuous understanding, support, cooperation and collaboration with the State Government and Police Authorities in the fight against crime and criminality.

However, he further urged parents and guardians to monitor, guide and caution their wards to desist from any cult related activities and the use or sale illicit of drugs, as the Command will not relent in arresting anyone found wanting and ensuring that they are prosecuted accordingly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

