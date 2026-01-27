Police arrests three kidnappers in Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested three suspected kidnappers and recovered a locally fabricated revolver pistol, a live cartridge, and a motorcycle during a routine stop-and-search operation aimed at curbing crime across the state.

The suspects, identified as Umar, Muhammadu, and Sabiu, were intercepted by operatives of the Rapid Response Team at Ibule Junction along Ilara Road. A thorough search led to the recovery of a machete, a locally made revolver pistol, one live cartridge, and a Bajaj motorcycle.

According to the command, the suspects made confessional statements that have provided useful leads for identifying other members of the criminal gang believed to be terrorising residents, particularly in neighbouring communities.

“Efforts have been intensified to apprehend other suspects, while all those found culpable will be made to face the full weight of the law. Upon the conclusion of investigations, the arrested suspects will be charged to court accordingly,” the command’s Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Abayomi, said.

Commending the operatives for their professionalism, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Lawal, said intelligence-led stop-and-search operations remain vital in disrupting criminal activities and preventing the spread of illicit arms.

He reassured residents of the command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property across Ondo State.

The police also urged members of the public to cooperate with officers during stop-and-search operations and promptly report any suspicious activities or movements to the nearest police station or security post.