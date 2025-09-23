Police arrests three kidnappers in Abuja

As part of ongoing efforts aimed at curbing criminal activities by armed gangs terrorizing residents, the Federal Capital Territory Police (FCT) Command has arrested no fewer than three suspected kidnappers operating in Abuja.

The suspects are 37-year-old Abdulazeez Mohammed, also known as “Arab Money,” a repeat offender from Kano State; 25-year-old Muktar Umar; and 30-year-old Bello Aminu from Keffi.

The trio, accused of luring their victims into a commercial vehicle before subjecting them to brutal attacks, are believed to be part of a notorious gang that had been preying on commuters for months.

According to the command, the suspects were taken into custody after weeks of intelligence gathering and surveillance.

They were apprehended in Keffi, a border town between Nasarawa and Abuja, where they had gone into hiding following their most recent crimes.

Led by ACP Victor Godfrey, officers deployed for the mission reported that the gang had become increasingly daring, frequently targeting women and using weapons to intimidate them.

The command revealed that Mohammed, the gang leader, had only recently been released from Kuje Correctional Centre after serving time for armed robbery and impersonation of security personnel.

“It is shocking that someone barely out of prison could return so quickly to crime,” a senior officer remarked.

“One of the most recent attacks linked to the group happened on August 23, when three young women, identified as Miss Gladys Essein, Miss Rejoice Mshlia, and Miss Ella Ibrahim, boarded the gang’s black Honda Crosstour while heading to a birthday party.

“₦70,700 was transferred from one victim’s account while two iPhone 11 Pro Max devices and a Redmi phone were also stolen. Upon the arrest of the gang, recovered items include mobile phones, weapons, and the operational vehicle used for the crime.

“The suspects also confessed to previous incidents where they allegedly lured women to hotels, drugged them, and stole their belongings.”

Meanwhile, the command has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance toward criminal activity in the FCT and has pledged to pursue offenders relentlessly until public confidence is fully restored.