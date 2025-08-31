Police arrests three Anambra young men for defiling girls

The Anambra Police Command has arrested three young men in separate cases of child defilement across Eziowelle, Oba, and Ogidi communities of the state.

The three suspects would be arraigned before court by the police, following completion of investigations on their conducts towards the children in the state.

Police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement released on Sunday, said operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department’s Gender Unit gathered evidence to prosecute the suspects, who are currently in custody.

“All suspects are in custody and shall be charged to court on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. The Command remains committed to protecting the rights of children and vulnerable persons across the state,” Ikenga said.

On August 19, operatives attached to Oba Division arrested Ihechiluru Okorie, accused of defiling a 14-year-old girl who visited his barbing salon. He allegedly confessed to the crime.

Similarly, on August 13, Chidubem Udem, 28, was arrested in Eziowelle for allegedly defiling a 5-year-old girl at her grandmother’s house. Medical examination at a hospital confirmed the assault.

In another case, Kalu Ilo, 30, was picked up on August 28 by Ogidi Division for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter, who is mentally challenged, in Nkpor.

The Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, strongly condemned the acts, vowing to ensure diligent prosecution and justice for the victims. “We call on parents, guardians, and community leaders to be vigilant and promptly report any incidents of sexual or gender-based violence to the nearest police station,” he stressed.