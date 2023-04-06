Police arrests three Abuja pastors in possession of caskets

The Zone 7, Abuja Command has arrested no fewer than three pastors after they were found in possession of three caskets, as well as different charms, and rescued two teenagers from their den.

These clerics, whose conduct was said not to be separated from that perpetrated by ritualists but disguised as pastors, were also found with different sizes of used female pants.

Aside from that, the policemen recovered one Toyota Prado Jeep, one Lexus 330 Car, and 15 mobile phones from the suspects who were identified as 28years old Uluko Adukwu, 38yearls old Salisu Aduh, 24years old Adams Halilu.

The police team, meanwhile, rescued two boys, who were 11 and 13 years old, from suspected and they were said to have been kidnapped by the clerics.

The spokesperson, Zone 7 Abuja, SP Istifanus Bako, who confirmed the arrest, disclosed that they were arrested around Jikwoyi and Orozo along Karu, the FCT Area of Abuja,

Bako, in a statement released on Thursday to newsmen, disclosed that the suspects were aiding cybercrime after they confirmed that many cybercrime perpetrators popularly called Yahoo boys, following their inability to explain reasons for having 15 mobile phones in their custody.

According to the statement released after their arrest, He said: “ All suspects confessed to having been involved in using charms to defraud people, especially giving charms to cybercrime and internet fraudsters, aka Yahoo Plus, who in turn use the charm on their victims, which sometimes results in the death of some of the victims in order to achieve their aim and get whatever they want from their victims.