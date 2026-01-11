Police arrests suspects over banditry in Kogi

Operatives of the Kogi State Police Command have arrested a number of bandits terrorising residents of a community in the state.

The Command, during a security operation, foiled an insurgent act by the group, neutralizing their networks and nabbed the arrestees who have been held up for prosecution.

Spokesperson to the state’s security agency, William Aya, said that success was recorded in an ongoing joint operation involving the police and the military, with support from the Nigeria Police Force Air Wing.

“The ongoing onslaught against bandit operations in Kogi State by the joint police and military has yielded fruitful results,” Aya mentioned.

“Bandits were flushed out, their networks dislodged, and scores were neutralised. The operation, which is being carried out with vigour, commitment, and utmost professionalism, and supported by the Nigeria Police Force Air Wing components through precision air strikes, led to these successes.”

In statement released on Sunday, the Command urged members of the public to be vigilant and report anyone seen with gunshot wounds, injuries, or suspicious behaviour to the nearest police station.

The statement further appealed to residents to support the ongoing operations by providing credible information about criminal elements within their neighbourhoods.

The police added that the residents can reach the police through control room numbers which include, 07038329084 and 08152195982.