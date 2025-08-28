Police arrests soldier, four others for kidnapping Anambra residents

The Anambra Police Command has arrested a soldier and four others allegedly involved in kidnapping and armed robbery attacks in the state.

The suspects, identified as Michael Nwobodo (30), Eze Friday (29), Uche Okolo (23), Chinedu Gilbert (29) and Dominic Oraz (38) who was identified as the soldier who deserted to engage in kidnapping and other crimes in the state.

The suspects were apprehended, according to the law enforcement agency on Thursday, by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the Anambra Police Command spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, the suspects were nabbed yesterday after a detailed investigation.

According to police, the suspects arrests followed a report of a farmer abducted on his farmland at Isiagu, Awka, who was later released after ransom was paid. Acting on intelligence, the operatives raided the gang’s hideout at Notoko, Awka, where the suspects were apprehended.

Items recovered from them include six pump-action rifles, 63 live cartridges, five machetes, a rocket launcher, a military cap, police teargas canisters, handcuffs, three walkie-talkies, criminal charms, and ₦26,000 cash, among other exhibits”

“During interrogation, one of the suspects, Dominic Oraz, confessed to having deserted the Nigerian Army in November 2024. Necessary enquiries have commenced with the military authority to guide police action and prosecution of the other suspects.”

The Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, also commended the operatives for their gallantry and urged residents to remain law-abiding

“The Command remains unwavering in its commitment to combat violent crimes. We call on Ndi Anambra to stay vigilant and continue to report suspicious activities to the police for prompt action,” Orutugu added.