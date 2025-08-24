Police arrests six kidnappers terrorizing Nasarawa metropolis

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a notorious kidnap kingpin and five suspected members of a kidnapping syndicate during separate operations in the state.

The prime suspect, identified as Mohammed Bammi, popularly known as Zomo, was apprehended in Doma Local Government Area, while five others were arrested in Awe Local Government Area for their alleged roles in recent abductions.

The arrests were carried out between Friday and Sunday in Doma and Awe LGAs of Nasarawa State, when police operatives raided criminal hideouts in Doka Forest and Gidan Taku village, following intelligence reports.

During the operation in Doma, police recovered a pump-action rifle, a locally made AK-47 rifle with magazine, two live rounds of ammunition, five cartridges, two mobile phones, a knife, a rope, and a pair of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) uniforms from the hideout linked to Zomo.

In Awe, the suspects identified as Michael Ato, Richard Ato, Alom Bernard, Hangior Ato, and Jacob Hunde, alias Okocha were arrested over their involvement in the kidnapping of Blessing John of Gidan Makaranta village.

Investigations also revealed their connection to the abduction of John Ada Kuje, the victim’s husband, in April 2024. Two locally fabricated AK-47 rifles and one live round of ammunition were recovered from them.

The Commissioner of Police commended the officers for their bravery and confirmed that all suspects have been transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit for further investigation and prosecution.