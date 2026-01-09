Police arrests six kidnappers terrorising Nasarawa communities

The police have arrested no fewer than six suspects over allegations of kidnapping and other forms of terrorism in Nasarawa State.

The arrest came following a distress call by residents of a community in the state over occurrences of abduction and threat to life posed on them by the bandit group, after which three abductees were freed and put on medical intervention.

The inhabitants in the area stated that there were initial calls following the abduction of two women, after which the assailants fled the scene leaving an infant on the hot spot.

After the arrest which occured on Friday at the Angara and Fadaman Bauna in Lafia, the security agency disclosed that the suspects have been transferred to the state’s Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation, promising that the alleged lawbreakers face the wrath of the law.

“We are intensifying pressure on criminal groups wherever they operate. Public safety remains our top priority,” the command stated.

”We urged the residents to stay vigilant and promptly share intelligence as this will be vital in preventing future attacks and dismantling criminal networks.