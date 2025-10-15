Police arrests six kidnappers, rescues three victims in Bauchi

No fewer than six suspected kidnappers have been arrested by operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command during a coordinated operation that also led to the rescue of three victims held captive by the apprehended abductors.

The arrested suspects are Abubakar Usman, Adamu Alo, Abubakar Aliyu, Umar Habu, Abubakar Abubakar, and Shehu Sambo.

According to reports, the kidnappers were intercepted during an intense manhunt that followed a distress alert from concerned residents.

The rescue operation was carried out in collaboration with operatives from the Toro Area Command, alongside personnel from the Toro and Nabordo Divisions, as well as local security groups.

Bauchi Command spokesperson, Ahmed Wakil, in a statement issued on Wednesday, revealed that the rescue followed an emergency call from a resident of Euga village in Toro Local Government Area.

The caller reported that unknown gunmen had stormed the community and abducted three men identified as Idi Umar, Idi Lawan, and Musa Lawal.

“The swift and professional response of our officers ensured the safety of the victims and led to the immediate arrest of the suspects,” Wakil said.

“This operation highlights our renewed commitment to protecting lives and property across Bauchi State,” he added.

Wakil further disclosed that the suspects will be transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) in Bauchi for profiling and subsequent prosecution.

He added that the rescued victims have been reunited with their families and are in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Sani Aliyu, commended the officers involved in the rescue for their professionalism and dedication.

He assured residents that the police would sustain aggressive operations to dismantle criminal networks in the state.

“Security is a collective responsibility,” Aliyu noted. “We urge citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movement. Timely information can prevent crimes and save lives.”

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing anti-kidnapping operations across Bauchi, vowing to maintain pressure on criminal elements until lasting peace is restored.