Police arrests six EndSARS protesters during 120th day Lekki shooting anniversary

No fewer than six protesters were reported to have been detained by the Nigerian Police, Lagos Command for allegedly organising a procession to mark the 120th day that the Army attacked peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate.

As gathered, the six demonstrators under detention for staging a peaceful work were: Victoria Oniru, Tokunbo, Tunde Abass, Leon, Omolara Alagbala, and Adekunle.

It was learnt that the protesters had converged on Victoria Island for the exercise when police officers deployed to Maroko Police Station allegedly stormed the venue, picked them, and later transferred the demonstrators to the State Crime Investigation Department (SCID) at Panti.

Raising the alarm over the arrest, Eti-Osa Bar Forum Legal Aid Clinic and Situation Room for #OccupyLekki, in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday, said that the protesters were arrested yesterday by the law enforcement agency.

While demanding an immediate release of the protesters, the group condemned the Police actions, describing the arrest of the protesters as illegal and against provisions of 1999 constitution that guaranteed fundamental human rights for all citizens.

They made their demands in a statement titled, ‘#120thDayMemorial: We demand the release of Victoria Oniru and others now’, was signed by the Chairman of the Forum, Oladotun Hassan; and Secretary, Ayo Ademiluyi.

It read in part: “We condemn in particular the role of Maroko Police Station, which have become notorious since the 20th day of October 2020 for police brutality and violation of fundamental human rights.

“We are also no less surprised that the Adeniji Adele Police Station, which is “formerly” the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad is still the custodial center for the arrested Memorial Walkers. Indeed, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad is alive, well, and kicking.

“We hereby demand the immediate release of the Memorial Walkers and call on everyone to call the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu to demand their release.”

When The Guild contacted the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Olumuyiwa Adejobi, he promised to get back and at the time of this report, he was yet to respond.