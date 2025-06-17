Police arrests six cultists, recovers arms in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has successfully foiled a suspected cult initiation ceremony in Nawfia, located in the Njikoka Local Government Area, leading to the arrest of six young men believed to be members of a cult group.

During the operation, carried out by operatives of the law enforcement agency, several firearms, dangerous weapons, and illicit substances were recovered from the suspects.

The suspects, Nwadike Chibuike, Anierobi Precious, Raphael Ebube, Ezechi Benjamin, Okafor Chidera, and Chiema Okoye, were believed to be between 20 and 30 years of age.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, the operation was described as part of ongoing efforts by the state’s security agencies to clamp down on organized criminal groups threatening public peace and safety.

According to Ikenga, the operation, which was conducted around 9:30 a.m. based on intelligence-driven information—disrupted what was believed to be a planned initiation exercise by a notorious cult group.

“The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation to unravel more details about their modus operandi,” SP Ikenga stated. “Upon the conclusion of investigations, they will be charged to court.”

Items recovered from the suspects include one Jojef pump-action shotgun, two live cartridges, a gold-coloured Lexus SUV with registration number ATN 202 AE, two cutlasses, two pairs of scissors, a cap bearing the insignia of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity, charms, hard substances, and other incriminating materials.

The police spokesperson reiterated the Command’s resolve to rid the state of cult-related violence and other criminal enterprises, noting that cultism often serves as a breeding ground for more severe crimes, including armed robbery and violent clashes.

“The Command remains committed to working tirelessly with communities and other stakeholders to combat cultism and ensure the safety of lives and property in Anambra State,” Ikenga added.