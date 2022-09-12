Police arrests six cultists attempting to kill Ogun monarch

No fewer than six members of Eiye cult group have been arrested by the Ogun state Police command while attempting to kill a traditional ruler in his palace.

The suspects were said to have included Michael Ayodele, Monday Samuel, Ademola Matthew, Hammed Jelili, Ogundele Ojeh and Sunkanmi Fadina.

The suspects were said to have been arrested following a distress call received at Oja odan divisional headquarters from the Oba of Gbokoto land, G.O Olukunle that some cultists were about to kill him in his palace.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed that upon the distress call, the DPO Oja- Odan division, quickly mobilized his men and moved to the palace, where they met the hoodlums shooting sporadically within the palace.

According to the Spokesperson, the policemen engaged them in shootout and eventually subdued the cultists and got six amongst them arrested.

Oyeyemi, through a statement released on Monday said that during interrogation, the arrested suspects confessed to be members of the dreaded Eiye confraternity.

“They also informed the police that, it was the son of the Oba who is now at large that invited them to come and eliminate his father because of an unresolved issue the Oba has been having with his mother. ” he said.

The police spokesperson added that Items recovered from them include one locally made double barrel pistol, two live cartridges and one expended cartridge, while the son of the Oba who has taken to flight was said to have escaped with another gun belonging to the group.

He further statedthat the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation and a massive manhunt for the fleeing son of the Oba in order to bring him to justice.

