Police arrests Shiites members link to El-Rufai’s convoy attack

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested suspected members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shiites, after attacking the convoy of the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in the metropolis

As gathered, they were apprehended for attacking the governor’s convoy and vandalizing other vehicles driving along the Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway in the state.

The spokesman of the Command, DSP Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the arrest on Friday through a statement made available to newsmen, stated that the suspects were currently been interrogated over their actions.

Jalige noted that the security officials attached to the Governor’s convoy cleared the Bakin Ruwa axis of Rigasa, Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway after armed hoodlums attacked law-abiding citizens and prevented motorists from plying the route.

He explained that the hoodlums in a large number were intercepted harassing innocent citizens on Thursday at about 3 pm when the convoy of the Kaduna state Governor arrived at the place.

According to him, the hoodlums on sighting the convoy began firing weapons/stones, hitting several private vehicles along with a few in the convoy.

During the process, the security men professionally contained the miscreants without the use of force, while some of the hoodlums strongly suspected to be IMN members were arrested. A probe is also ongoing, he said.

