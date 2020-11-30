Police arrests seven suspected cultists in Lagos

At least, seven suspected cultists have been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command over their alleged involvement in inter-rivalry clash in the Ikordu axis of the state.

This is coming as the command also reaffirmed its commitment to fight against cultism, adding that such was essential to curbing crimes and criminality in Lagos state.

As stated, the arrested suspected cultists said to be members of Eiye Confraternity at Agura area, Ikorodu, include 21-years-old Abolaji Arbayo (M) 37-years-old Josiah Ofem (M), 25-years-old Olupelumi Oyeyinka (M), 41-years-old Lamidi Taofeeq (M), 48-years-old Ahmed Shittu (M), 25-years-old Rabiu Ganiyu (N), 20-years-old Zainab Nurudeen (F).

Confirming the arrest, the state’s Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, said that while Shittu was the gang operational vehicle driver, the female member was the armourer who source for operational guns and that others who were in possession of dangerous weapons fled the scene on sighting the police.

Briefing staff officers and sectional heads at the command Headquarters on Sunday while reviewing strategies being put in place by the command to curb crimes and criminality, particularly cultism and hooliganism in the state, the police boss said that the suspects were arrested by police operatives attached to Imota Division on Saturday.

“The suspected cultists went to attack the officials of a Vigilante Group, popularly called Agbekoya, in the area on the same date to revenge the recent arrest or attack on one of their group members by the Vigilante group. They caused varying degrees of injury on the Vigilante officials using machetes and guns.

“Items recovered from them included machetes and some charms, one green paragon bus with Reg No LAGOS APP 600 XA that was used by the suspects for their operations.

“The Commissioner of Police immediately directed that the case be transferred to the State CID Panti for proper investigations well as sending signals to other cultists and men of the under world that Lagos State will be too hot for them to operate or hibernate.

“CP Hakeem Odumosu therefore ordered the Department of Operations to reduce his directives on anti crime strategies of the command into a signal and circulate same to all police stations and formations in the command for strict compliance with immediate effect,” a statement from the Command’s spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said.