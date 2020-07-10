Police arrests seven man robbery gang from Ekiti, Ondo

After series of killings during heists involving three banks in the South West states, the Nigerian Police Force has arrested seven man robbery gang that robbed three banks in Ekiti and Ondo states between 2019 and early 2020 and carted away millions of Naira.

The gang led by one Tubosun Ojo had in a gestapo style attacked the United Bank for Africa branch in Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State, a microfinance bank in Idanre, and Wema Bank in Ile-Oluji, both in Ondo State, killing several persons including six policemen and civilians during the process.

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested by operatives attached to the Special Tactical Squad of the force acting on intelligence report.

Confirming the arrest, the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, listed the suspects to include Tunbosun Ojo 42years; Ismaila Ojo 25years, Victor Oyeyemi 36years, Dele Ariyo 44years, Shola Oladimeji 50years, Olubodun Folayemi 44years and Adeniyi John 42 years, all male.

Mba, through a statement released to newsmen, reiterated the force commitment the rid the country off criminals and all form of gangs terrorising the citizens.

He, however, noted that efforts were ongoing to arrest other members of the gang still at large and to recover other sophisticated weapons used in the operations.

The gang carried out the robbery of a commercial bank in Ile-oluji, Ondo State on 7th February, 2020 where four (4) policemen were killed. Similarly they were also involved in the robbery of a Microfinance Bank in Idanre, Ondo State in December, 2019 and a commercial bank at Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State where two policemen lost their lives.

Meanwhile, Mba revealed that no fewer that twenty-three other suspects were also arrested by the Police operatives for their involvement in various crimes including armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal possession of prohibited firearms, car snatching at gun point, amongst other offences.

He added that one AK49 rifle, one AK47 rifle, two pump action guns, five locally made guns, nineteen (19) locally made short guns were recovered from the arrested suspects.

Others, he said, were 125 cartridges, 145 AK47 ammunition, locally fabricated explosives and a Toyota Corolla vehicle with Reg. No. LSR 490 GC.

The police spokesperson noted that the suspects will be charged to court on conclusion of investigations.