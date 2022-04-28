Police arrests seven businessmen, recovers over 58 unlicensed arms in Plateau, Taraba

The Nigeria Police through its Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has arrested seven businessmen linked to illegal arms dealings and recovered 58 unlicensed arms in Plateau and Taraba States.

Also recovered by the IRT from the suspects under detention included a large catchment of ammunition and one SMG rifle, just as the team intensifies efforts towards apprehending other accomplices involved in the dealings.

Of the seven suspects apprehended by the team led by DCP Tunji Disu, four were arrested in Jos, Plateau State capital and they were 20 years old Hamza Zakari, 22-years old Abubakar Muhammed, 25 years old Umar Ibrahim, and 37 years old Muhammed Abdulkarim. The four were apprehended with 57 AK47 rifles and a large catchment of ammunition.

The three other suspects, Bello Sani, Venab Puncat, and Yusuf Nahoda, who were all indigenes of Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba, were said to have been arrested in their hometown with one AK47 rifle and one SMG rifle which they claimed to have purchased N900,000 from another dealer.

Confirming the arrest on Thursday, in a statement, the force’s Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that Zakari, Muhammed, Ibrahim, and Abdulkarim, who were residents of Jos, were apprehended following a credible intelligence on their criminal activities in the state.

Adejobi further disclosed that during interrogation by the law enforcement personnel, the suspects, who had been on their wanted list, confessed to being involved in arms dealings and that they supply arms and ammunition to bandits across the country.

He noted that the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, has commended the achievement recorded by the IRT squad and reassured Nigerians of his administration’s commitment to the fight common enemies of the nation who were hell-bent on causing pains, tears, and agony.

Baba, while urging continuous support from other security agencies, promised that the Nigeria Police under his leadership would ensure better public safety, peace, and security through its intelligence-led and technology-driven strategies.

According to the statement, the IGP has disclosed that the arrested suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations as regards their linkage to illegal possession of arms.

