Police arrests robbers terrorizing Anambra residents

As part of its sustained efforts to rid the state of criminal activity, operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested three suspected armed robbers believed to be members of a notorious gang terrorising residents.

The suspects, 26-year-old Kosisochukwu Nweke, 24-year-old Emmanuel Eze, and the youngest among them, Osondu Ifeanyi, were apprehended by officers attached to the Special Anti-Cultism Squad.

They were taken into custody following intelligence gathered after a distress call was received by the command regarding a commercial tricycle operator who was attacked at Isuaniocha Bridge by the suspects.

According to reports, during the robbery, the trio dispossessed the operator, whose name was not disclosed, of his yellow tricycle with registration number NZM 92 YH.

The command’s spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, stated on Tuesday that the suspects were traced and arrested at Awarasi Village, Uga, in Aguata Local Government Area where the stolen tricycle was also recovered.

“During the operation, the suspects, who attempted to escape on sighting the operatives, were given a hot chase and eventually arrested,” Ikenga said.

He added that the rescued victim has been admitted to a medical facility, where he is receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the robbery.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to uncover more leads related to their criminal activities, while the suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigations.