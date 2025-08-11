Police arrests robbers terrorizing Anambra communities

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested a suspected armed robber believed to be a member of a notorious gang terrorising residents of the state.

The suspect, Charles Chinonso, a 32-year-old man, was arrested during a coordinated, intelligence-led operation carried out by the Special Anti-Cultism Squad, Enugwu-Ukwu, at Umuazu Village, Nise, in Awka South Local Government Area.

According to a statement released by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, the operation also led to the recovery of a vehicle that had earlier been reported stolen in Imo State.

Ikenga on Monday, disclosed that the vehicle’s owner had reported it stolen at the World Bank Housing Area, Owerri West LGA of Imo State.

“Acting on credible technological intelligence, detectives tracked the car to Anambra, where the suspect was apprehended without resistance,” he said.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that Chinonso is a member of a separatist group with alleged links to armed robbery operations in the South-East,” the PRO added.

Reacting to the suspect’s arrest, the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, assured that the Anambra Command would work closely with the Imo State Police Command, since the robbery occurred in their jurisdiction, to ensure the suspect faces the full weight of the law.

“The suspect and the recovered vehicle will be handed over for proper processing in accordance with extant legal procedures,” Orutugu was quoted as saying.

The commissioner urged residents to continue providing timely information that could aid in flushing out criminal elements from the state.