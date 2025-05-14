Police arrests robber terrorizing motorists in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested an ex-convict, Olayinka Oluwaseyi, for attempting to rob a male motorist on the Mile 12 Bridge in the Ketu area of the state.

Olayinka and his accomplice, who is still at large, allegedly attacked their victim with two sharpened knives in an attempt to dispossess him of his belongings.

The Public Relations Officer for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed on Wednesday that the suspect was apprehended on Tuesday afternoon by a patrol team from the Ketu Division.

According to him, “The other suspect involved in the attempted robbery is currently at large. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend him,” the statement added.

Hundeyin revealed that investigations showed Oluwaseyi had only recently regained his freedom, having been released from a correctional facility three months ago for committing a similar offence.

He further stated that a manhunt had been launched for the fleeing accomplice and that both suspects would be prosecuted in court once investigations were concluded.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Owohunwa Idowu, commended the officers involved in the arrest for their vigilance and professionalism and reiterated the Command’s zero tolerance for criminal activities, especially traffic-related robberies.

He assured residents of the Command’s continued commitment to the protection of lives and property across the state.

The Commissioner also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious movement or individuals to the nearest police station.