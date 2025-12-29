Police arrests robber terrorizing Abuja residents

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has thwarted an armed robbery operation and taken one suspect into custody, following a swift response that disrupted criminal activity and prevented further danger to residents.

The command said the intervention led to the recovery of weapons and other items linked to the operation, while efforts were ongoing to track down additional suspects who escaped during the encounter.

According to the police, the operation underscored the effectiveness of rapid response mechanisms and inter-unit coordination, with senior officers commending personnel for professionalism and adherence to operational standards.

A statement issued on Monday by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, said the incident occurred at about 3:43 a.m. on Friday, 27 December, following a distress call about an ongoing robbery at a residence in Karu Site.

Adeh, said a response team from Karu Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, was immediately deployed to the location after a report of an ongoing robbery at a residential building.

“A police response team from Karu Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), was swiftly deployed to the scene,” Adeh said, adding that the suspects opened fire upon sighting officers before one was subdued and arrested.

She said two accomplices fled the scene, while items recovered included two mobile phones, a locally fabricated firearm, four live cartridges, two knives, a cutlass and a torchlight.

Adeh disclosed that the suspect was receiving medical attention, while investigations continued to apprehend the fleeing suspects, noting that Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, commended the officers for their prompt and professional conduct.

The police urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious persons or activities through the command’s emergency lines, 08032003913 and 07057337653, for immediate response.