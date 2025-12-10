Police arrests robber behind Anambra lawmaker’s death

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a notorious armed robber allegedly responsible for the abduction and killing of a member of the State House of Assembly, Azuka Justice.

The suspect, Ugochukwu Uzor, 26, was captured by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Awkuzu, during an offensive operation in Iyowa Odekpe, Ogbaru Local Government Area, on December 8, 2025.

In a statement on Wednesday, Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, said the arrest followed sustained intelligence-led operations targeted at dismantling violent criminal gangs in the state.

He said the Police had recovered one locally made Beretta pistol and eleven rounds of live ammunition from the suspect, who has been linked to several robbery attacks within and outside the state.

“The arrested suspect, Ugochukwu Uzor, confessed to being the leader of multiple armed robbery and kidnapping gangs operating in Anambra and neighbouring states,” the statement read.

“He further admitted that he coordinated the abduction and murder of Hon. Azuka Justice on 24th December 2024. The killing shocked the state, and since then, the Command has intensified efforts to track down the perpetrators.”

Ikenga added that the suspect is known for his hardened criminal disposition, noting that officers found disturbing tattoos on his body with the inscriptions “No Forgiveness” and “No Mercy.”

“This arrest is a major breakthrough and will assist the Command in apprehending other fleeing gang members connected to the murder and other violent crimes,” the statement added.

Police assured the public of continued aggressive operations to ensure that criminal elements are flushed out of the state.