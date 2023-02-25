Police arrests Rivers lawmakers for money laundering, recovers $498,100

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a federal lawmaker, Dr. Chinyere Igwe, for alleged money laundering and vote buying after recovering $498,100 suspected to have been gotten for the election in the state.

It was gathered that the suspect was picked up by men of the Command on stop-and-search duty along Aba Road in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

The lawmaker, who represents Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2 in the House of Representatives, on Friday, was said to have been apprehended at about 2:45 pm yesterday.

Aside from the funds, the law enforcement agency recovered a full list of beneficiaries that were expected to receive the funds from the lawmaker on arrival in the state.

The Spokesperson for the command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Friday, said the suspect was apprehended close to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), adding that the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of elections, Abutu Yaro, has ordered swift interrogation and arraignment in court.

“Police Officers from Rivers State Command deployed to INEC Headquarters Aba Road today 24/2/2023 at about 0245hrs, while on stop and search, arrested one Hon Chinyere Igwe, member House of Representatives representing Port Harcourt II Federal Constituency with a cash sum of 498,100 USD inside a bag in his car.

“Also recovered was a list for distribution of the money. The AIG Election, AIG Abutu Yaro, has ordered swift interrogation and arraignment in court.

“The Command urges all contestants and political parties to comply strictly with provisions of the Electoral Act and other relevant laws.

“Members of the public are encouraged to avail themselves of the following hotlines to report any observation they believe have the potential to lead to crime or break down of law and order: 08032003514, 08098880134.”

This is coming barely two days after the premises of Atlantic TV and Wish FM belonging to Igwe were attacked by gunmen with explosives, vandalising property worth millions of Naira.

