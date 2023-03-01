Police arrests Reps majority leader over three Kano residents’ murder

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, has been arrested by the police for allegedly being involved in the murder of three individuals in Kano.

As gathered, the lawmaker, who won the poll on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was alleged to have led the attack on the INEC office in his constituency.

It was alleged that the INEC returning official at the collation centre was forced to declare Doguwa as winner of the election exercise at gunpoint.

Police authorities confirmed the arrest on Wednesday, stating that Doguwa was apprehended at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State Command, Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed the lawmaker’s arrest to journalists on Wednesday.

“Yes, we have arrested Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives in connection with a murder case. He is currently in our custody, and the investigation is ongoing,” the police spokesman said.

Kiyawa, however, did not provide any further details on the case, but sources revealed that the investigation is focused on Doguwa’s alleged involvement in the attack on the INEC office.

The news of Doguwa’s arrest has sent shockwaves across the country, with many calling for a thorough investigation into the matter. The police have assured the public that they will leave no stone unturned in doing that.

As the investigation continues, many are keenly watching to see how the case unfolds and what the outcome will be.

Doguwa was apprehended by the law enforcement agency at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport barely 24 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him as the winner of Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency during the poll in the state.