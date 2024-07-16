Police arrests popular crypto trader over terrorism links, others

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a popular cryptocurrency expert, Linus Williams, popularly called BLord, over alleged involvement in terrorism, fraud, and others.

As gathered, the financial expert was being quizzed by the law enforcement agency following a series of complaints received from members of the public.

The Police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this on Tuesday through a statement made available to newsmen, indicated that the FCID (NPF-NCCC), of the Force, has commenced investigation on the businessman.

Adejobi added that that the Police Force under the leadership of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, would do due diligence in its investigations.

According to the statement, “The FCID (NPF-NCCC) is currently investigating complaints lodged against BLORD GROUP, BLORD REAL ESTATE LTD, BLORD JETPAYE LIMITED, and BILLPOINT TECHNOLOGY.

“These offences include allegations bothering on cryptocurrency fraud, aiding internet fraud, computer-related fraud, terrorism funding, and non-compliance with regulatory frameworks.

We will do due diligence in our investigations. Our cyberspace in Nigeria must be safe and secured by all means. We are committed to achieving that”.

BLORD group is Chaired by Linus Williams. Linus is the Chief Executive Officer of a pioneering fintech company that merges the innovative capabilities of Billpoint and Famous, along with leading crypto trading apps Jetpay, Jetpro, and Bitshop.