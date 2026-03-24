Police arrests Oyo pastor for posesseing human parts

The police have arrested a pastor, Ayodele Taiwo, for purchasing human parts from other two in Ogun State.

Taiwo, 55, alongside others including a cleric, Onaolapo Taiwo, 46, and Oyategbe Joseph, are in custody after the latter, who was arrested with the body parts disclosed to be intestines while riding a Bajaj motorcycle, was arrested by police officers who were on a stop and search exercise.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, Joseph a resident in Ibadan, was apprehended along Adekile area of Agugu and further admitted to have sold the parts to Taiwo and Ayodele, which they both admitted to.

The police directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a discreet and thorough investigation, adding that all suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of inquiries.

Residents in the state have been urged to remain vigilant and report any information regarding the possession or sale of human parts to the nearest police station, stressing that community cooperation is critical in maintaining law and order.