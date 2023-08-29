Police arrests over 60 gays during wedding ceremony in Delta

No fewer than 67 gay suspects have been arrested by the Delta Police Command during a wedding ceremony in the state.

As gathered, the suspects were apprehended by the law enforcement officers at Teebulus hotel along refinery road around Ekpan axis where they were alleged to have converged for the ceremony.

The wedding ceremony was between Daniel Pius, who was the groom, and the bride, Maxwell Ohwonowho, for the event.

The command disclosed this on Tuesday while parading the suspects at the Command headquarters in Asaba, the state capital.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

