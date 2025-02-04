Police arrests over 200 West African illegal immigrants in Kebbi

No fewer than 200 illegal immigrants found living in a three-bedroom apartment have been apprehended by the Nigerian Police in Kebbi State.

A breakdown of the foreigners’ statistics showed that the suspects, who came into the country through the land borders, hailed from different Francophone countries in West Africa.

The suspects include 110 Ivory Coast citizens, 35 Burkina Faso nationals, 11 Benin Republic citizens, five from Niger Republic, and four Mali nationals.

It was learnt that they were arrested by the law enforcement agency after none of the suspects could provide nalid residency documents to indicate their legitimate entry into the country.

Aside from that, the suspects were said to have been involved in the Qnet Ponzi scheme before they were apprehended by the Kebbi Command of the country’s police force.

After initial investigations, the suspects were handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service in Kebbi State for further inquiry and appropriate action.

Police spokesperson, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, who confirmed the arrests on Tuesday while parading them, promised that the Command will intensify patrol to reduce crime rate in the state.

According to him, the arrests took place on January 31, 2025, following an intelligence tip-off that led detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to the Kuwait area of Birnin Kebbi.