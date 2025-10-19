Police arrests Ondo varsity cult leader, goes after others

The Ondo police Command has apprehended a suspected cult leader, Abdul Boluwatife, in Akungba Akoko, as part of efforts to end criminal activities within the institutions and the state.

Boluwatife was arrested by the police during a meeting with other members of the cult group inside A.U.D Secondary School, Akungba axis of the state.

As gathered, before the arrest, the suspect has been on the watchlist of the Command for a considerable period of time.

In a statement released on Sunday by the Command, the police noted that a team has been deployed to apprehend other members of the cult group who flee the meeting premises after sighting the law enforcement officers.

According to the statement released through the command social media handle, “In continuation of the ongoing onslaught against cult-related activities across tertiary institutions in Ondo State, operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have apprehended a suspected cult leader in Akungba Akoko.

“On the 15th of October, 2025, at about 1300hrs, following credible information received from a good-spirited member of the public that some unknown young men had gathered within the premises of A.U.D Secondary School, Akungba, holding a clandestine meeting and chanting slangs identified to be cult-related, Police operatives swiftly mobilized to the scene. Upon sighting the Police, the suspects took to their heels, but one Abdul Boluwatife ‘m’ was given a hot chase and subsequently arrested.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of a known cult group and further revealed himself to be the leader of the group within Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA).

“Findings have also revealed that the suspect, who is now in custody, is a notorious cultist terrorizing Akungba and its environs, and has been on the watchlist of the Command for a considerable period of time.

“A thorough search and follow-up investigation led to the recovery of the following items: one (1) locally fabricated pistol, five (5) big cutlasses, one (1) battle axe, one (1) shisha box, two (2) cult berets, five (5) bottles of Squadron gin, one (1) red knife, and one (1) black hand glove.

“The suspect is currently in custody while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the cult group. The Anti-Cultism Squad of the Command has since commenced a discreet investigation to unravel the full network of the cult syndicate operating within the area”.